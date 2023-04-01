Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $78.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.46. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $108.20.

BDNNY has been the topic of several research reports. Handelsbanken raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Nordea Equity Research lowered Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

