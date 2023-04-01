BMO Capital Markets Lowers Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$2.25

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$2.46.

CMMC opened at C$2.19 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$468.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.88.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.35, for a total value of C$234,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,966,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,266,211.22. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

