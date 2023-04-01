BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance
BIT remained flat at $14.59 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,443. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $16.76.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%.
About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.
