BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 192.86 ($2.37).

BTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.38) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.41) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

