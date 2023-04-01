BitTorrent-New Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $602.45 million and approximately $20.45 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000230 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004522 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003824 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001176 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

