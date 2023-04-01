BitShares Price Reaches $0.0114 on Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $34.06 million and $490,498.71 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004554 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003203 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001496 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,892,568 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

