Bitcoin Private Trading Up 42% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 42% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $80.24 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00135017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00052667 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00038419 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001092 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

