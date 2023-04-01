Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 39% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $58.15 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00132778 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00053537 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00038169 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001074 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

