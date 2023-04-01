Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $15.09 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $264.29 million and $2.58 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $15.09 or 0.00053204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00132311 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00038197 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001089 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.