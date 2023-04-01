BitCash (BITC) Hits Market Capitalization of $22,065.74

BitCash (BITC) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, BitCash has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One BitCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCash has a market capitalization of $22,065.74 and approximately $3.89 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitCash Coin Profile

BitCash’s launch date was August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@bitcash. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

