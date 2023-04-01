BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Update

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BioSyent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOYF opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40. BioSyent has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

BioSyent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include FeraMAX 150, Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Powder, RepaGyn, Proktis-M, Aguettant System, Tibella, Combogesic, and Cysview. The company was founded on April 28, 1947 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

