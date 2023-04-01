BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Cut to $150.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioNTech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.50.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $124.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 7.43. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $189.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 53.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,375 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.