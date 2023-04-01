BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Up 13.8% in March

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 142,100 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIMI International Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIMI International Medical stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 80,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.78% of BIMI International Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BIMI International Medical alerts:

BIMI International Medical Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIMI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. 26,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,037. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. BIMI International Medical has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About BIMI International Medical

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies. The Wholesale Pharmaceuticals segment includes supplying prescription and OTC medicines, TCM, healthcare supplies and sundry items to clinics, third party pharmacies, hospitals, and other drug vendors.

Further Reading

