BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Short Interest Update

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 8,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

BILL Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,857,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,291. BILL has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $244.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.81.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. On average, analysts predict that BILL will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,023 shares of company stock worth $1,263,303. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BILL by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,547,000 after acquiring an additional 98,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BILL by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,066,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BILL by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,515,000 after acquiring an additional 32,895 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,309,000 after acquiring an additional 167,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BILL by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BILL from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on BILL from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.04.

About BILL

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

