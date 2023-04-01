BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Short Interest Update

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,430,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the February 28th total of 8,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
BILL Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,857,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,291. BILL has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $244.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.81.
BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. On average, analysts predict that BILL will post -2 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BILL by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,547,000 after acquiring an additional 98,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BILL by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,066,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BILL by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,515,000 after acquiring an additional 32,895 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,309,000 after acquiring an additional 167,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BILL by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BILL from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on BILL from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.04.
About BILL
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
Read More
