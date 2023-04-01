Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €39.94 ($42.95) and last traded at €39.78 ($42.77). Approximately 83,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.24 ($42.19).

GBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Bilfinger in a research report on Monday, February 20th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on Bilfinger in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($51.61) target price on Bilfinger in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.48.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

