Bilander Acquisition (NASDAQ:TWCBU) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCBU – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Bilander Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Institutional Trading of Bilander Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bilander Acquisition stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCBU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

About Bilander Acquisition

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

