BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Receives $2,234.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,234.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.17) to GBX 2,550 ($31.33) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.72) to GBX 2,510 ($30.84) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.03) to GBX 2,300 ($28.26) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. CLSA cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.86) to GBX 2,900 ($35.63) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $63.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

