BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Short Interest Update

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 5,550,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGC Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,253,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,277,000 after purchasing an additional 691,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,510,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,682,000 after purchasing an additional 85,317 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,473,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 841,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 9,441,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,200 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BGCP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BGC Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.23. 2,668,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,930. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.61. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $436.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.70 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 47.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

See Also

