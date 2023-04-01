BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the February 28th total of 2,440,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeyondSpring

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BeyondSpring by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in BeyondSpring during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 19.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares in the last quarter. 18.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BeyondSpring from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

BeyondSpring Stock Down 4.3 %

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.12. 50,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,280. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

(Get Rating)

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It operates through the PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.