Berenberg Bank Upgrades VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VAT Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

VAT Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of VAT Group stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $41.75.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

