Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€2.50” Price Target for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD)

Berenberg Bank set a €2.50 ($2.69) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.58) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €2.20 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:HDD opened at €1.71 ($1.83) on Wednesday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €1.09 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of €2.63 ($2.83). The stock has a market capitalization of $519.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.48.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

