Benchmark Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Benchmark reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOLGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.40. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $9.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

