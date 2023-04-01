Benchmark Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Benchmark reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating for the company.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.40. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $9.24.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

About BIOLASE

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,070 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.