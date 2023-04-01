Benchmark Reaffirms Speculative Buy Rating for BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Benchmark reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating for the company.
BIOLASE Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.40. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $9.24.
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
