Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Short Interest Up 16.1% in March

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bellway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,167 ($26.62) to GBX 2,522 ($30.99) in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,620 ($32.19) to GBX 2,670 ($32.81) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Bellway Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BLWYF opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84. Bellway has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $25.01.

About Bellway

Bellway Plc is a holding company, which engages in the house building business. Its activities include building and selling of new and second hand homes. The company was founded by Russell Bell, John Bell and John Thomas Bell in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

