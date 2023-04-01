Beldex Trading 8.5% Lower This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0560 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $225.21 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,814.54 or 0.06395405 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00062247 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00021465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00039691 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018386 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

