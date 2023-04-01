Beldex Price Reaches $0.0565 (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $227.17 million and $1.99 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0565 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,839.60 or 0.06392216 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00062121 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00021225 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00039066 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018211 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

