Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,910,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the February 28th total of 12,480,000 shares. Approximately 23.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 908,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics
In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $666,598.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,777.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 63,107 shares of company stock worth $2,846,747 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,722. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $73.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.
Beam Therapeutics Company Profile
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.