Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,910,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the February 28th total of 12,480,000 shares. Approximately 23.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 908,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.3 days.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 14,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $666,598.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,777.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 63,107 shares of company stock worth $2,846,747 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,722. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $73.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

