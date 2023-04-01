Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 160,560 Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,332,000. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPL stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.82. The stock had a trading volume of 387,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,475. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $75.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

