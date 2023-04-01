Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Position Increased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 302,334 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises 1.5% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 10,748 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 38,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,546 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

GOLD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. 15,434,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,087,982. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

