Barclays Trims International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Target Price to $81.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IFF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.47.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $91.96 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average of $99.10.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

