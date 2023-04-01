Barclays Raises Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Price Target to GBX 205

Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 183 ($2.25) to GBX 205 ($2.52) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Senior from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
Senior Price Performance
Shares of Senior stock opened at C$1.61 on Tuesday. Senior has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.51.
Senior Company Profile
Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.