Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Short Interest Up 25.5% in March

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 7,030,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $34.20. 1,297,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,744. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.42. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $31.48 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.