Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Purchased by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,363 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii comprises approximately 2.0% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc. owned about 0.38% of Bank of Hawaii worth $11,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOH. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 158,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on BOH shares. Compass Point lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Shares of BOH stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.08. 443,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.47. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.