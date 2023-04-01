Bank of America Trims Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Target Price to $1.05

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America to $1.05 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 559,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 331,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,552 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spire Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.
Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.
