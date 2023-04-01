Bank of America Trims Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Target Price to $1.05

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America to $1.05 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPIR opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

In other news, CEO Peter Platzer sold 90,396 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $92,203.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,887,289 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Theresa Condor sold 35,118 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $35,820.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,176,530.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,227 shares of company stock worth $281,752 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 559,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 331,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,552 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spire Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Featured Articles

