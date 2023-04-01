Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 221,789 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,135,243 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 221,789 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.6% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $234,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.12.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,442,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,022. The firm has a market cap of $175.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.41.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

