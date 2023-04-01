Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 629,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,010 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $52,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 97,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,935,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,645,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,352,500. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average is $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

