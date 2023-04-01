Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $37,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.16. 891,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,017. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.11.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

