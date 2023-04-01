Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,171,759 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,828 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.22% of Huntington Bancshares worth $44,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after buying an additional 6,214,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,557 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,360,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,380,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

