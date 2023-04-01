Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $159 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,947 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.1% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.11% of ConocoPhillips worth $159,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $99.21. 7,708,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,226,519. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.62.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

