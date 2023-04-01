Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $110.74 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $110,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.16.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.61. 2,902,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,708. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.07. The company has a market cap of $204.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

