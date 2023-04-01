Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 166,643 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,643 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 1.5% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.24% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $212,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 in the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.43. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $289.59.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

