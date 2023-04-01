Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 290,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $42,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $166.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,938. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

