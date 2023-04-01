Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.32% of Verisk Analytics worth $87,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,163 shares of company stock worth $2,924,057 over the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.5 %

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.42. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.09.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.