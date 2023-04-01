Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 189,846 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,419,906 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,846 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $67,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $246,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,825 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 265.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,588,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,050,400. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $214.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

