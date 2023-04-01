Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Down 16.5% in March

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKKLY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.52. 2,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $24.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26.
About Bangkok Bank Public
