Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Down 16.5% in March

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKKLY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.52. 2,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,096. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $24.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

