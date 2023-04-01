Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Update

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,100 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 463,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BCH stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.52. 135,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.36. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $22.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $1.3688 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

