Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.07.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 3.4 %

BLDP opened at C$7.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08, a P/E/G ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.85. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$6.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.89.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

