Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.62

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 1464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Balfour Beatty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

