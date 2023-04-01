AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Down 32.4% in March

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the February 28th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AXA Stock Performance

Shares of AXAHY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.57. 124,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,432. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86. AXA has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $32.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXAHY has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AXA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AXA from €32.00 ($34.41) to €34.00 ($36.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

