AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Shares Up 1.7%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 186.60 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 186.60 ($2.29). 1,131,455 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 706,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.40 ($2.25).

AVI Global Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.93. The company has a market capitalization of £896.96 million, a PE ratio of -812.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 195.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 190.91.

Get AVI Global Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Graham Kitchen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £11,940 ($14,670.11). Corporate insiders own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

About AVI Global Trust

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.