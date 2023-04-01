Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Stock Position Raised by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.34% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 255,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26,747 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,205,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

AVLV stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $51.11. 47,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,963. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $824.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.